New highway signs remind drivers to slow down, move over

Drivers on Manitoba's highways will see new signs reminding them how much they need to slow down when passing emergency response crews doing their jobs.

"When we all go to work every day, we expect that we work in a safe environment," said Tim Scott, president of the Manitoba chapter of the Canadian Automobile Association.

"It is no different for our tow truck operators, emergency responders and service personnel on the highways within the province of Manitoba."

The Highway Traffic Act requires all drivers to slow down when passing emergency crews, to 40 kilometres per hour in zones where the maximum speed limit is less than 80 km/h and 60 km/h in zones with maximum speeds above 80 km/h.

Drivers also must move over on multi-lane highways, if it's safe to do so.

"We have heard from first responders such as the RCMP, rural paramedics and firefighter services, as well as tow truck operators and the tow truck industry and motor carrier enforcement officers, that there is a problem when they are on the side of the road," Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said at an official unveiling ceremony for the new signs along the Trans-Canada Highway in Headingley, Man.

More than 100 tow truck operators are killed on the job across North America every year, Scott said.

A board member of the Manitoba Paramedic Association advises drivers to treat scenes with emergency response crews like residential streets.

"You wouldn't drive highway speeds on that street. It's grossly illegal, but it also would be seen as extremely reckless and offensive to us to do something like that," said Jim McKendry.

Drivers who fail to slow down to the appropriate speed face a fine of $298 and two demerits on their licence.