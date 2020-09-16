Car crashes, rolls multiple times during Manitoba highway race

Three people were rushed to hospital, where one remains in critical condition, after a dangerous race on a southern Manitoba highway, RCMP say.

A BMW and a Chevy Malibu were speeding east on Highway 2, just east of the community of St. Claude, around 10 a.m. Monday when they caught up to another vehicle going in the same direction, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Rather than slow down, the two vehicles attempted to split off and simultaneously pass the car on either side.

The driver of the Malibu went over to the westbound lane of traffic while the BMW went onto the highway's gravel shoulder.

The driver of the BMW lost control and rolled the vehicle multiple times.

Three passengers in the BMW were sent to hospital after the crash. The driver was not injured. (RCMP)

A 21-year-old man was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a Winnipeg hospital by STARS air ambulance, where he remains in critical condition.

A 24-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was sent to hospital in stable condition. Another woman, whose age was not given, was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was not injured.

The driver of the BMW tried to pass on the gravel shoulder and lost control just east of the community of St. Claude. (RCMP)

"Our officers are encountering more and more reckless drivers who are endangering the lives of every single person on our roads" Sgt. Mark Hume of Manitoba RCMP traffic services said in the news release.

"Speeding, along with extremely dangerous driving behaviours, are directly leading to serious injuries and deaths across the province. This has to stop."

St. Claude is about 90 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

