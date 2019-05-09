1 taken to hospital after crash on Manitoba highway

A man was taken to hospital after being pulled from his vehicle following a two-vehicle crash on a Manitoba highway.

RCMP say a truck slammed into an SUV that was heading south on Provincial Road 206 shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The truck had been heading west on Provincial Road 213, in the rural municipality of Springfield, Man., about 30 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

Police say the impact of the crash caused the SUV to roll off the road, trapping a 44-year-old man inside.

"The RM of Springfield Fire Department used specialized equipment to safely extract the sole occupant," RCMP wrote in a news release Wednesday.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the truck, a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, suffered minor injuries, police said. Both men are from Springfield.

Police say speed is considered to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation continues.