Highway crash north of Winnipeg leaves 1 dead

A 24-year-old man is dead after a highway crash just near Birds Hill Park, north of Winnipeg.

RCMP say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 206 and Garven Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The 24-year-old man, from Winnipeg, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle on Garven.

An 18-year-old woman from the Rural Municipality of Springfield, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was the only person in the vehicle travelling on Highway 206.

Neither alcohol or speed are believed to be factors in the crash, RCMP said.

The RCMP, including a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

