Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Western Manitoba highway crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening-injuries

A crash near Wawanesa sent two people to hospital early on Christmas Eve, including one man with life-threatening injuries.

2 vehicles collided around 1 a.m. Thursday on Highway 340, just north of Wawanesa

CBC News ·
A two-vehicle crash on a highway in western Manitoba sent two people to hospital early on Christmas Eve. RCMP are still investigating the cause of the crash. (CBC)

A crash in western Manitoba sent two people to hospital early on Christmas Eve.

The two vehicles collided around 1 a.m. on Highway 340, just north of the community of Wawanesa, RCMP said

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 43-year-old man, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, a 28-year-old woman, was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both people were the only ones in their vehicles.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

More news from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now