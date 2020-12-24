Western Manitoba highway crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening-injuries
A crash near Wawanesa sent two people to hospital early on Christmas Eve, including one man with life-threatening injuries.
2 vehicles collided around 1 a.m. Thursday on Highway 340, just north of Wawanesa
The two vehicles collided around 1 a.m. on Highway 340, just north of the community of Wawanesa, RCMP said
The driver of one of the vehicles, a 43-year-old man, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The other driver, a 28-year-old woman, was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both people were the only ones in their vehicles.
RCMP are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
