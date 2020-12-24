Western Manitoba highway crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening-injuries

A crash in western Manitoba sent two people to hospital early on Christmas Eve.

The two vehicles collided around 1 a.m. on Highway 340, just north of the community of Wawanesa, RCMP said

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 43-year-old man, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, a 28-year-old woman, was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both people were the only ones in their vehicles.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

