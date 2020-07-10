Skip to Main Content
2 taken to hospital after Perimeter Highway crash
A crash on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway near Highway 1 East sent two people to hospital Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews closed Perimeter Highway in one direction while attending the scene

At least two heavily damaged vehicles appeared to be pushed up against the median by the crash on the Perimeter Highway near Highway 1 East Friday afternoon. (@MarkusAChambers/Twitter)

Two people were taken to hospital Friday after a collision on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway, near Highway 1 East.

At least one vehicle crashed into a utility trailer that came detached from another vehicle.

Photos taken at the scene Friday afternoon showed at least two heavily damaged vehicles pushed up onto the median of the highway.

Paramedics took two occupants of the vehicles to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews closed that southbound section of the Perimeter while at the crash scene, but it was reopened around 4 p.m.

