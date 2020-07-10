2 taken to hospital after Perimeter Highway crash

Two people were taken to hospital Friday after a collision on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway, near Highway 1 East.

At least one vehicle crashed into a utility trailer that came detached from another vehicle.

Photos taken at the scene Friday afternoon showed at least two heavily damaged vehicles pushed up onto the median of the highway.

Huge accident on the westbound lane of the perimeter at #1 highway. Two vehicles have almost breeched the median divider. Please consider alternative routes until this has been cleared. Crews are onsite now. <a href="https://twitter.com/wpgpolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wpgpolice</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TRAFFICwinnipeg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TRAFFICwinnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cityofwinnipeg?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityofwinnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wpgpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wpgpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/ekGxIquR7D">pic.twitter.com/ekGxIquR7D</a> —@MarkusAChambers

Paramedics took two occupants of the vehicles to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews closed that southbound section of the Perimeter while at the crash scene, but it was reopened around 4 p.m.

