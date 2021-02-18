Head-on crash closes highway, sends 3 to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Three people are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash south of Arborg, Man.

Two vehicles collided just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 7, about 10 kilometres south of the Interlake community.

RCMP are still at the scene and a section of the highway remains closed due to the investigation.

The town of Arborg is about 115 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

More news from CBC Manitoba: