Highway 1 closed from Portage la Prairie to Brandon
Highway 1 between Portage la Prairie and Brandon has been closed due to poor winter driving conditions, Manitoba Infrastructure said in a news release Saturday morning.
Closure gates, message signs may not be present at closure locations: Manitoba Infrastructure
The province said closure gates and variable message signs may not be present at closure locations.
Portage la Prairie is located about 83 kilometres west of Winnipeg, while Brandon is about 201 kilometres west of the city.
