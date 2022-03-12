Snowy conditions close Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway Saturday afternoon
Perimeter closed for the 3rd time in a week
The Perimeter Highway surrounding Winnipeg was closed on Saturday afternoon as blowing snow continues to make visibility a challenge for drivers.
Both the north and south sections of the Perimeter were closed, the province said in a release issued just before 4 p.m.
This is the third time the Perimeter Highway has been closed in the last week, as the city and surrounding areas have been battered by wind and snow.
Environment Canada says the snow is forecast to end this evening, but the wind could continue to pose a problem for drivers.
Winds will gust between 40 and 60 kilometres an hour as temperatures rise, the weather agency says.
The conditions are forecast to improve on Sunday, with winds becoming light around noon in Winnipeg, according to Environment Canada.
