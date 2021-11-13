Section of Trans-Canada in southwestern Manitoba closes due to poor conditions

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Brandon is closed due to inclement weather in southern Manitoba that has resulted in poor road conditions.

Highway 1 has been shut down from Highway 1A to Highway 270, according to an update posted on Manitoba's highway conditions website shortly after noon.

The recent heavy snowfall has resulted in reduced visibility in the southwestern Manitoba city.

Highway conditions were deteriorating west to east as snow continued to fall on Saturday, with weather radar showing snow pushing east toward Winnipeg on Saturday morning.

Manitoba weather radar showed snow pushing east toward Winnipeg mid-morning Saturday. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

