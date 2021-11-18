Winnipeg woman, 51, killed in collision on Highway 8

A woman from Winnipeg is dead after a head-on collision on Highway 8 Thursday morning.

Selkirk RCMP responded to the crash on the two-lane highway just south of Meadowdale Road in the RM of St. Andrews just after 7 a.m.

The preliminary investigation reveals two pickup trucks, one heading south and the other north, collided during a time when road conditions were reportedly extremely icy.

One of the trucks contained three occupants, including a Winnipeg woman, 51, who was pronounced dead on the scene. The 28-year-old male driver from Fisher Branch and a 57-year-old male passenger were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 32-year-old driver of the other truck, who is from Clandeboye, was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Selkirk RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist and criminal collision investigation team, continue to investigate.