Semi rollover closes lanes on Highway 8, north of Winnipeg's Perimeter

A semi-trailer rolled over in a crash north of Winnipeg early Thursday morning, as wet and snowy conditions made roads slippery.

Southbound lanes of Highway 8 were closed north of the Perimeter Highway at Willis Road, about five kilometres north of the Perimeter. That section of highway was partly snow covered and slushy Thursday morning, according to the province's highway conditions website.

RCMP received reports of the crash at about 6:30 a.m. No other vehicles were believed to be involved and no injuries have been reported, Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in a statement.

He suggested weather and road conditions played a factor.

A tow truck was at the scene shortly after 8 a.m. (Darin Morash/CBC)

