Semi rollover closes lanes on Highway 8, north of Winnipeg's Perimeter
A semi-trailer rolled over in a crash north of Winnipeg early Thursday morning, amid slippery road conditions due to wet snow.
Snowy conditions may have played a factor, RCMP say
A semi-trailer rolled over in a crash north of Winnipeg early Thursday morning, as wet and snowy conditions made roads slippery.
Southbound lanes of Highway 8 were closed north of the Perimeter Highway at Willis Road, about five kilometres north of the Perimeter. That section of highway was partly snow covered and slushy Thursday morning, according to the province's highway conditions website.
RCMP received reports of the crash at about 6:30 a.m. No other vehicles were believed to be involved and no injuries have been reported, Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in a statement.
He suggested weather and road conditions played a factor.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?