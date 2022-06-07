Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Highway 75 fully reopens in southern Manitoba after weeks of flood closures

A major southern Manitoba highway is fully reopen after months of flood-related closures. Highway 75 is completely open from Winnipeg to the Canada-U.S. border as of Monday, the province said in a news release. 

Main highway system running north-south to Canada-U.S. border reopens after closure in early May

CBC News ·
Highway 75, south of Morris, is blocked in early May after the community built a temporary dike on the highway to protect the town from floodwaters. (Elizabeth Karpinchick/Tone Ag Consulting)

A major southern Manitoba highway is fully reopen after months of flood-related closures.

Highway 75 is completely open from Winnipeg to the Canada-U.S. border as of Monday, the province said in a news release. 

A ring dike closure on the north side of Morris was the final stretch that remained cut off before this week.

Highway 75 was closed for over a month due to widespread flooding after high winter snow fall amounts and combined with three significant spring floods.

Floodwaters lap against the dike on Highway 75 in Morris, Man., on Tuesday, May 3. (Jeremie Bergeron/Radio-Canada)

Several communities, including in eastern Manitoba along the Winnipeg River, continue to experience high water levels and flooding.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now