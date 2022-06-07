Highway 75 fully reopens in southern Manitoba after weeks of flood closures
A major southern Manitoba highway is fully reopen after months of flood-related closures. Highway 75 is completely open from Winnipeg to the Canada-U.S. border as of Monday, the province said in a news release.
Main highway system running north-south to Canada-U.S. border reopens after closure in early May
A major southern Manitoba highway is fully reopen after months of flood-related closures.
Highway 75 is completely open from Winnipeg to the Canada-U.S. border as of Monday, the province said in a news release.
A ring dike closure on the north side of Morris was the final stretch that remained cut off before this week.
Highway 75 was closed for over a month due to widespread flooding after high winter snow fall amounts and combined with three significant spring floods.
Several communities, including in eastern Manitoba along the Winnipeg River, continue to experience high water levels and flooding.