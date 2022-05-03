Highway 75 near Morris closed due to flooding

Highway 75 — which is the main route between Manitoba and the United States — is now closed in two places, affecting travel heading north and south with lengthy detours in place.

The province issued an advisory Monday afternoon that highway 75 south of Morris Man. would close at 8 p.m. due to overland flooding and dike construction.

The highway was closed north of Morris last week.

The following travel restrictions are now in place:

Highway 75, from provincial road 205 to Morris, is closed, local traffic only

Highway 75, at Morris, is closed

Highway 75, from Morris to highway 14, is closed, local traffic only

Traffic will detour onto Highway 3 through Carman, south to Winkler on Highway 14 and back to Highway 75.

Additional detour information is available at www.manitoba511.ca or by calling 511.