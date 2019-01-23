Poor driving conditions close highways across southern Manitoba

Blowing snow has prompted the closure of several of the province's busiest highways Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the province announced Highway 75 from Winnipeg's St. Norbert area to Emerson, near the Manitoba border with the U.S., was closed due to poor winter driving conditions.

At 8:30 p.m., the province announced several other road closures:

Highway 14, from Highway 75 to Highway 3.

Highway 32, from Highway 14 to U.S. border.

Highway 30, from Highway 14 to U.S. border.

Highway 201, from Highway 30 to Highway 32.

Highway 23, from Highway 75 to Highway 244.

Highway 3, from Highway 14 to Sperling.

Highway 13, from Highway 3 to Highway 2.

Highway 2, from Highway 13 to Starbuck.

Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for southern Manitoba with winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour.

Blowing snow advisories are in place for:

Winnipeg

Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach

Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou

Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris

Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman

Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands

Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer

Visibility is expected to be extremely reduced with snow and blowing snow continuing through the evening hours.

The winds in southern Manitoba should taper off late Wednesday and temperatures are expected drop to the mid –20s, but some northern parts of the province can expect much colder temperatures.

Extreme cold warnings are in place for: