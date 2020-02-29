Cross Lake man, 29, dead after being hit by semi on Highway 6

A 29-year-old man from Cross Lake is dead after being struck by a semi on a Manitoba highway, RCMP say.

Police in Grand Rapids say they received several calls just before 7 p.m. Friday about a man walking in the middle of the road on Highway 6, north of Devils Lake — about 300 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

As police were on their way, they were notified that the pedestrian had been hit by a semi-trailer.

Officers arrived at the scene and the pedestrian, a 29-year-old from Cross Lake, was pronounced dead.

Police believe the 61-year-old man driving the semi, which was travelling south on Highway 6, was unable to avoid the pedestrian.

Grand Rapids RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.