Cross Lake man, 29, dead after being hit by semi on Highway 6
A 29-year-old man from Cross Lake is dead after being struck by a semi on Manitoba's Highway 6 Friday night, RCMP say.
Man from northern Manitoba community was struck and killed on highway Friday evening: Grand Rapids RCMP
A 29-year-old man from Cross Lake is dead after being struck by a semi on a Manitoba highway, RCMP say.
Police in Grand Rapids say they received several calls just before 7 p.m. Friday about a man walking in the middle of the road on Highway 6, north of Devils Lake — about 300 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
As police were on their way, they were notified that the pedestrian had been hit by a semi-trailer.
Officers arrived at the scene and the pedestrian, a 29-year-old from Cross Lake, was pronounced dead.
Police believe the 61-year-old man driving the semi, which was travelling south on Highway 6, was unable to avoid the pedestrian.
Grand Rapids RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.