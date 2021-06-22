Winnipeg man, 36, killed in head-on crash on Highway 6

A 36-year-old Winnipeg man has died after a collision Monday afternoon on Highway 6 in the rural municipality of Rosser, about five kilometres northwest of Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway.

The man's northbound pickup truck drove into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a semi-trailer before hitting the ditch and rolling around 1:35 p.m. Monday, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

The 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver — a 37-year-old man from Steinbach — was not injured, police said.

RCMP said the crash closed part of Highway 6 for several hours.

Stonewall RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.