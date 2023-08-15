Rumble strips added at Manitoba intersection that was site of deadly June bus crash

The province says rumble strips and other new safety features have been added at the southwestern Manitoba intersection where a June bus crash led to the deaths of 17 seniors.

Rumble strips were installed last week at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5, a Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson said Tuesday.

That installation was completed last week, along with line painting, the spokesperson said.

The department is also working on adding advance warning signs to mark the intersection that should be in place "in the near future," the spokesperson said in an email. Some existing signs will also be replaced in the coming weeks.

Municipal leaders and residents in the southwestern Manitoba region have been calling on the provincial government to make immediate safety improvements at the intersection after the deadly June crash, and another serious crash just weeks later.

The intersection was the site of a June 15 crash between a semi and a bus transporting seniors from Dauphin, Man., to a casino near Carberry. Fifteen people on the bus died that day and two later died in hospital.

A three-vehicle collision at the same intersection on July 31 left three people with serious injuries. RCMP say a pickup truck driving south on Highway 5 entered the Trans-Canada, colliding with an eastbound sport-utility vehicle.

A June 16 drone photo shows the highway intersection that was the site of a crash the day before. A southbound bus on Highway 5 carrying seniors was hit by a semi headed east on the Trans-Canada Highway. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

A provincial government spokesperson said earlier this month a full review of the intersection, which will identify options for longer-term safety improvements, is expected to be complete by the late fall.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure said Tuesday a consultant is continuing to work on the safety review. A preliminary field investigation was finished in late July, and the consultant is currently completing the safety analysis for the intersection, the department spokesperson said.