School bus among multiple vehicles that crashed on Highway 330 south of Winnipeg

A crash involving several vehicles on Wednesday morning closed a section of Highway 330 south of Winnipeg.

Headingley RCMP went to the area, between the Perimeter Highway and La Salle, Man., shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

A school bus was among the vehicles involved, RCMP said. The children, none of whom were reported injured, were transferred to another a bus.

Occupants of other vehicles involved were injured, though RCMP said the injuries are believed to be minor.

Highway 330 was closed from the Perimeter to La Salle but reopened shortly after 11 a.m.

Road conditions and fog contributed to the crash, RCMP said.

The following highways, also closed Wednesday morning due to poor driving conditions, reopened shortly before 11 a.m.:

Highway 5 from the Saskatchewan border to Grandview.

Highway 16 from the Saskatchewan border to Highway 83.

Highway 41 from Highway 571 to Highway 16.

Highway 42 from Highway 83 to Highway 41.

Highway 45 from Russell to Rossburn.

Highway 83 from Highway 42 to Highway 5.

Highway 83 from Highway 57 to Highway 5.

