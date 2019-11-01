Brandon woman killed in crash on Highway 2

A 25-year-old Brandon woman is dead following a crash Friday morning east of Pipestone, Man.

RCMP said the woman was driving east on Highway 2, near Highway 254, in the rural municipality of Sifton, when her car crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a semi at around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 27-year-old man driving the semi was not injured.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash, but said alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

Pipestone is roughly 80 kilometres southwest of Brandon.

More from CBC Manitoba: