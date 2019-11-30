Westbound lanes of Trans-Canada Highway near Portage la Prairie reopen after collision

A stretch of Highway 1 near Portage la Prairie has been reopened after a collision closed the highway's westbound lanes Saturday morning.

Traffic travelling west on the Trans-Canada Highway bypass at Portage la Prairie, about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg, was being rerouted onto Can-Oat Drive, an official with Manitoba Infrastructure said.

An RCMP spokesperson said the crash involved two tractor-trailers, and no injuries were reported.

The westbound lanes of the highway remained closed until everything was cleaned up because the semis were still blocking the road, the spokesperson said.