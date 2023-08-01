Manitoba municipal leaders repeat call for safety upgrades at 'extremely dangerous' site of deadly bus crash

Municipal leaders are once again calling on the provincial government to make immediate safety improvements at a southwestern Manitoba intersection that was the site of a deadly bus crash in June, after another serious collision on Monday.

The Manitoba government must make immediate temporary safety improvements at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5, along with a thorough review and a long-term plan to ensure "something like this does not happen again," the Municipality of North Cypress-Langford and the Town of Carberry said in a Tuesday statement to Radio-Canada.

On Monday, a pickup truck driving south on Highway 5 entered the Trans-Canada Highway and collided with an eastbound SUV, RCMP said. Both the truck and SUV then collided with a third vehicle waiting at the stop sign south of the Trans-Canada.

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. An RCMP media relations officer said Tuesday that one person who was taken to hospital in critical condition has been upgraded to stable.

A knocked-down traffic post is seen at the scene of Monday's collision. A bouquet of yellow flowers — a memorial from an earlier crash at the same spot — was crushed under the post. (Amine Ellatify/Radio-Canada)

Monday's collision comes just weeks after the June 15 crash involving a bus transporting seniors and a semi-trailer, causing the deaths of 17 people who were on the bus and leaving eight others injured.

"Over the years there have been many serious collisions [at the intersection], including several fatalities," the municipalities' Tuesday statement said.

"With the increase of traffic with tourism, industrial, agricultural and overall growth in our region, this intersection has become increasingly busy," the statement says.

"You do not need to be at this intersection very long to see the confusion and danger caused by the current design."

After the fatal June crash, the Town of Carberry started a petition to address safety issues at what it called an "extremely dangerous intersection."

"Failure to do so could result in more tragedy," that petition said.

It has more than 2,100 signatures to date.

White crosses were placed at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5 near Carberry, Man., after the fatal June crash. (Amine Ellatify/Radio-Canada)

Premier Heather Stefanson said Tuesday that a review is underway at the intersection of highways 1 and 5.

"In the meantime, we will be taking measures to look at signage, look at other ways that we can make sure that there's warning signs of coming to the intersection," she said following an unrelated news conference.

"Safety is paramount, and making sure that all the people that are driving through the intersection are safe."