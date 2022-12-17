Section of Trans-Canada Highway shut down after collision between semi, car in Brandon

A crash involving a semi and a car in Brandon, Man., Saturday sent one person to hospital with serious injuries, and forced the closure of part of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The collision happened at the intersection of Highway 1 and First Street N., at the northern edge of the city, around 10 a.m., said acting Staff Sgt. Neil Bradshaw.

The collision involved an eastbound semi-tractor trailer and a northbound car, he said.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near the collision were closed and a detour was in effect, according to Manitoba's highway information site.

The driver of the car, who was the only person in the vehicle, suffered serious injury and was taken to hospital.

Police weren't able to provide an update on his condition Saturday afternoon.

The crash scene was under investigation as of Saturday afternoon, Bradshaw said.

"We're still trying to determine if it was road conditions or driver error that led to the accident," he said.