Neighbours 'really, really scared,' as police presence swarms quiet Inkster Gardens street

A Winnipeg police forensic identification team is stationed on a normally quiet Winnipeg street in Inkster Gardens.

Uniformed officers in two cars are guarding a home that forensic officers have been going in and out of since yesterday.

Neighbours say police have been outside the home on Highwater Path since about 5 p.m. Friday.

Bon Bacani said paramedics, a fire truck and several police officers were outside his street yesterday. He said a police officer came to his door around 7:30 p.m. Friday to ask to look at his doorbell surveillance camera from around 3:30 p.m.

"They were looking for a couple of taxis who were driving by, but unfortunately we didn't see any," he said.

Bon Bacani lives a few doors down from the house police have been in and out of all day. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Bacani lives just a few houses down from the house that forensic officers have been going in. He said the police presence on his street surprised him and his wife.

"It's pretty quiet in here. We've been here for five years now," he said.

Noemi Feliciano lives next door to the house police are investigating. "Right now we are scared, so we don't know what's happening, what happened," she said.

"We are really, really scared."

Police have not said what the incident is. There is no police media officer working Saturday and calls to a duty officer have not been answered.