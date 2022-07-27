High winds could raise water levels more than 5 feet around Lake Winnipeg, Lake Manitoba

Strong winds could cause waves and high water levels along the southern basins of Lake Manitoba and areas around Lake Winnipeg beginning on Wednesday.

Affected areas include the western shoreline near Gimli, and Victoria Beach on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.

Northwest winds up to 55 km/h will develop Wednesday afternoon and last until early morning on Thursday, and could raise water levels by more than five feet, Manitoba's Hydrologic Forecast Centre advised.

Residents and property owners should watch out and take steps to protect themselves, the centre said.

Several communities in the province continue to be affected by high water levels due to recent storms.

More from CBC Manitoba: