Strong wind, wave action could raise Manitoba lake levels, province warns
Advisory affects south part of Lake Manitoba and shorelines near Gimli and Victoria Beach on Lake Winnipeg
Windy weather and wave action in the Interlake region could raise lake levels as much as five feet starting Tuesday, according to Manitoba's Hydrologic Forecast Centre.
High winds are expected to develop Tuesday evening and last until Thursday morning, the province said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.
Wind speed and wave action could affect the south basin of Lake Manitoba, as well as the shorelines near Gimli on the west of Lake Winnipeg and Victoria Beach on the east side, reads the advisory.
A high water warning is also in effect for areas in southeast Manitoba, as water levels along creeks and rivers continue to rise.
On Monday morning, the Rural Municipality of Stuartburn declared a state of local emergency after torrential rain led to overland flooding and washed out several roads.
Six homes in southeastern Manitoba were evacuated Tuesday, after three days of heavy rain.
As well, a flood watch remains in place for northwest Manitoba, according to the forecast centre.
The province is advising property owners in affected areas to take precautions.
With files from Bartley Kives
