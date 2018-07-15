High wind warning issued for Lake Winnipeg, Lake Manitoba

The province of Manitoba has issued a wind warning for Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba.

Manitoba Infrastructure said Sunday afternoon high winds from the northwest are expected to develop over the next 24 hours.

Wind speed and wave action could see water levels rise by five feet or more in the south basin of both lakes, the province warns.

Lake Manitoba is currently at 811.45 feet while Lake Winnipeg is sitting at 713.58 feet, according to the province.

The province is advising property owner to take precautions.

More from CBC Manitoba: