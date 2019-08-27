High wind-effect warnings for Lake Manitoba, Lake Winnipeg shorelines
Wind speed and wave action could raise levels by as much as 5 feet, the province says
Property owners and beach-goers might want to steer clear of shorelines in parts of the Interlake Tuesday night.
Manitoba's hydrologic forecast centre issued a high wind-effect warning for parts of Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg.
The province said in a release it's predicting high winds and wave action for the south basin of Lake Manitoba, and for the shorelines near Gimli on the west side and Victoria Beach on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.
The province forecasts high winds to develop around midnight and they are expected to last until noon Wednesday.
Environment Canada meteorologists are calling for northwest winds at 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h in Gimli. In Victoria Beach, northwest winds are forecasted at 30 km/h.
Wind speed and wave action could raise water levels by as much as five feet, the province said.
Lake Manitoba currently sits at 247 metres (811 feet) while Lake Winnipeg is at 217 metres (713 feet).
