High winds in Manitoba Interlake region prompt warning from province

Manitobans spending time along the shoreline in the Interlake region and beyond should be aware of intensifying wind speeds and rising water levels around Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba, the province says.

The Manitoba government issued a high wind-effect warning Sunday afternoon for the south basin of Lake Manitoba and areas around Lake Winnipeg, including the shorelines in Gimli on the west side and Victoria Beach on the east side.

Manitoba Infrastructure's Hydrologic Forecast Centre warns wind speed and wave action could raise water levels by 1.5 metres or more. High winds are expected to develop around midnight and are forecasted to last overnight until noon Monday.

Environment Canada meteorologists are calling for northwest winds at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h in Gimli. The forecast for Victoria Beach is winds northwest 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

Lake Winnipeg water levels currently sit at 217 metres (713.6 feet) and Lake Manitoba remains at 247 metres (811.3) feet, according to the province's news release.

Property owners are advised to take precautions, the province says.