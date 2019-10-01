Skip to Main Content
High water advisory in effect for Whiteshell Lake
Manitoba

High water advisory in effect for Whiteshell Lake

The province has issued a high water advisory for the Whiteshell Lakes area, about 160 kilometres east of Winnipeg, after heavy rainfall in Manitoba and northwest Ontario.

The Red River at James Avenue in Winnipeg could reach 4.5 metres

CBC News ·
The province has issued a high water advisory for the Whitesell Lakes area and advises cottagers and boaters to take caution around the lakes. (Adeline Bird/CBC)

The province of Manitoba has issued a high water advisory for the Whiteshell Lakes area, about 160 kilometres east of Winnipeg, after heavy rainfall in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario through September.

The province advises cottagers and boaters to take caution around the lakes.

Winnipeg received over 150 millimetres of rain in September — more than three times the monthly average of 45.5 mm, according to Environment Canada.

A Manitoba government media release said areas of southern Manitoba and the U.S. portions of the Red River and Souris basins saw well-above-normal amounts of rain last month, with some spots seeing record amounts, according to the province.

Water levels and flow rates are rising on most rivers and creeks in these basins, the province said, but levels should remain within banks. 

The Red River at James Avenue in Winnipeg is forecast to reach 13.5 to 14 feet (4.1 to 4.3 metres) between Oct. 3 and 4.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.