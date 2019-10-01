High water advisory in effect for Whiteshell Lake

The province of Manitoba has issued a high water advisory for the Whiteshell Lakes area, about 160 kilometres east of Winnipeg, after heavy rainfall in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario through September.

The province advises cottagers and boaters to take caution around the lakes.

Winnipeg received over 150 millimetres of rain in September — more than three times the monthly average of 45.5 mm, according to Environment Canada.

A Manitoba government media release said areas of southern Manitoba and the U.S. portions of the Red River and Souris basins saw well-above-normal amounts of rain last month, with some spots seeing record amounts, according to the province.

Water levels and flow rates are rising on most rivers and creeks in these basins, the province said, but levels should remain within banks.

The Red River at James Avenue in Winnipeg is forecast to reach 13.5 to 14 feet (4.1 to 4.3 metres) between Oct. 3 and 4.