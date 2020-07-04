Province issues high-water advisory for parts of Red River Valley south of Winnipeg

A high-water advisory is now in effect for the parts of the Red River Valley, the Manitoba government said on Saturday.

Rising water levels on the Red River and its tributaries due to recent events has led the province to issue a high-water advisory for the river between Emerson and Winnipeg, Manitoba Infrastructure's Hydrologic Forecast Centre said in a news release on Saturday afternoon.

According to the release, water levels will continue to rise along the river as moderate precipitation remains in the forecast at most locations in the province's south, including the Red River basin, in the next four to six days.

The northward-flowing river is not expected to spill its banks, the province said.

Record-high rainfall of more than 200 millimetres over the past week in parts of southwest and western Manitoba, as well as significant amounts dumped south of the U.S. border, prompted an update on the flood warning and high water advisory.

The Little Saskatchewan River remains historically high at the provincial dam at Rivers, even as levels are declining about 1½ feet per day from its peak level recorded on June 1. The latest flow rate from the dam is down by half, from 12,000 cubic feet per second to 6,000.

The road near the Rivers Dam was closed to traffic on Thursday. The province requested people to stay away from flood-affected areas on Saturday. (Ezra Belotte-Cousineau/CBC)

The Rivers Dam, located 27 kilometres northwest of Brandon, is being monitored around the clock, according to the release.

More than 100 evacuations have already taken place.

As on Saturday, 82 people had left their homes in the rural municipality of Riverdale, four from the rural municipality of Cornwallis, 16 from the rural municipality of Whitehead and three from Neepawa, a town 55 kilometres northeast of Brandon.

Some livestock have also been relocated from the Riverdale and Whitehead.

The province is asking people to stay away from flooding areas and not attempt to enter flooded bodies of water.

The province is also requesting only essential travel takes place in affected areas.

The province's crews are closely watching water-level conditions and regularly inspecting the infrastructure, with 11 standard emergency response trailers armed with pumps, water tubes and other critical flood equipment in the Westman area.