High-speed chase caught on Air 1 surveillance ends with driver ramming Winnipeg police cruiser

A high-speed stolen vehicle chase came to an abrupt end in a quiet south Winnipeg neighbourhood when the suspect driver rammed into a cop cruiser during the getaway, video released by the police helicopter Air 1 shows.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, Winnipeg police located a vehicle that had been reported stolen located near Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue, according to a news release.

When police attempted to contain it, the driver bolted away in the vehicle at a high speed.

Air 1 observed a high-speed chase from above. The end of the chase was caught on surveillance camera.

High-speed chase caught on camera

The suspect driver — a 38-year-old woman — sped around the city. The vehicle she was driving reached speeds of more than 100 km/h during the prolonged pursuit through various neighbourhoods, police said.

The chase started in the River-Osborne area and eventually ended in Wildwood Park. Officers on the ground used tire deflation devices to disable the vehicle's tires, slowing it down.

The Air 1 surveillance footage shows the vehicle cruising around Wildwood, while police were in pursuit.

An officer on the radio can be overheard saying, "I think he's lost a tire. Lots of sparks."

The vehicle can be seen heading south on North Drive toward St. John's Ravenscourt, then cutting down a back lane. The driver appears to go around a bend and slow down as it approaches a couple of police cruisers.

Driver rams cruiser, pins officer

The video shows the vehicle passing by the first cruiser before ramming into a second one.

"He's trying to gun it out of there," the officer said on the radio. The video cuts out as officers appear to be surrounding the suspect and getaway vehicle.

This screenshot taken from the Winnipeg police's Air 1 video surveillance shows officers surrounding a suspect stolen vehicle after its driver rammed into a police cruiser. (Winnipeg Police Service/Screenshot)

The news release indicates the driver crashed into "numerous" patrol units before attempting to leave.

An officer who was "pinned to his cruiser" by the suspect and sent to hospital only suffered minor injuries, police said in the news release.

The driver was arrested and is being held in custody.

She is facing several charges including assaulting peace officer causing bodily harm, assaulting peace officer with a weapon, possessing methamphetamine, flight while being pursued, dangerous operation of a conveyance and possession of property obtained by crime.

Her driver's license has also been suspended.