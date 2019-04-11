Speaking to astronaut aboard space station 'a dream come true' for high school students

Some students at Shaftesbury High School had an out-of-this-world experience when they got the opportunity to ask questions to Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques, who is on a mission to the International Space Station.

Grade 9 student Shamim Mir Ahmadi says she was struck by how calm and collected Saint-Jacques seemed during their conversation.

"I know if I was in space for a few months, all of a sudden I'm getting a call from the earth, I'd be like, couldn't speak," she said during an interview with Ismaila Alfa, host of CBC Manitoba's afternoon radio show Up to Speed.

The opportunity to speak with the astronaut came as part of the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station program, an initiative that will see Saint-Jacques connect with youth 20 times during his mission.

Just two days ago, Saint-Jacques, 49, joined an exclusive group of astronauts by becoming just the fourth Canadian to complete a space walk and the first from the country to do so since 2007.

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques has completed his first-ever spacewalk. Saint-Jacques and NASA astronaut Anne McClain accomplished the feat in six hours, 29 minutes, with no apparent issues. 0:56

Shaftesbury has a long relationship with space agencies going back 10 years, said science teacher Adrian Deaker. Students from seven other schools also joined in on the conversation, asking from a list of 21 questions compiled by the students with help from their teachers.

"This is this is a dream come true for any educator and people who love children," said Deaker. He described the experience as planting a seed in the minds of the students.

"It's our imagination, it's our creativity, it's our innovation, it's our drive, it's all of these things that have excitement that reside within us, and that today was a manifestation of that."

Gabriel Cohen, in Grade 12, recalls Saint-Jacques describing in great detail what Earth looks like from space.

"How the ocean reflected from the sky, and how the Earth has a blue glow to it. And it was like I could imagine in my head without even having seen it. It's amazing," he said.

Ahmadi asked Saint-Jacques about his diet in space and his answer stuck in her memory.

"Apparently they have to kind of recycle their own urine," she said. "You go through this process so it's drinkable."

The International Space Station (ISS) crew member David Saint-Jacques of Canada gestures after donning space suits shortly before their launch at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan Dec. 3, 2018. (Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters)

Saint-Jacques also told a story about how he received a gift from home.

"They talked about how they have to have dehydrated food and his wife made some dehydrated food in the lab. So they send it to him," said Cohen.

This wasn't the first time Cohen had tried to contact an astronaut in space.

"When I was in Grade 9 we actually tried to contact the astronaut and I became a HAM radio operator, just because I really wanted to get into these things," he said.

As exciting as it was to speak to Saint-Jacques, neither student knows if they would choose a career as an astronaut.

"I don't think I could withstand that training," said Cohen. "He talked about how he spent months underground and in caves. I don't think I could survive that."