Selkirk high school shuttered for the day after student tests positive for COVID-19

A Manitoba high school is closed Thursday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The decision to shutter Lord Selkirk Regional Comprehensive Secondary School for a day was made Wednesday night — shortly after case notification by public health — out of an abundance of caution, said school division Supt. Jerret Long.

The school in the city of Selkirk, just north of Winnipeg, will undergo a thorough cleaning and reopen for classes on Friday.

The Grade 12 student who tested positive was symptomatic while attending classes, Long said.

Unlike many schools in Winnipeg, students at LSRCSS are not divided into cohorts. As a result, there is a possibility for transmission to a greater number of people.

"That student has attended a number of classes, although they've been distant. We wanted, out of caution, just to make sure we've done the enhanced cleaning in all the different areas required," Long said.

"If they have not been symptomatic … we probably would not have needed to make that move [to close]."

LSRCSS is the only high school in the division and has about 1,000 students in grades 10-12 — half of which attend on alternate days.

"So this would have impacted approximately 500 students and of course, the teachers and [other] staff," Long said.

Two schools in the Lord Selkirk School Division were also closed for a day last week for cleaning due to COVID-19 cases. As well, the special needs/life skills part of the high school was closed for the same purpose, Long said.