High-risk sex offenders arrested, charged

Winnipeg police have arrested two convicted sex offenders who are considered high risks to re-offend.

Winston George Thomas, 41, who has previously flouted arrest warrants, turned himself into police headquarters on July 2, a few days after the public's assistance was requested. He was arrested on four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Thomas has a lengthy criminal record with arrests dating back to 2003. He has been convicted for sexual assault, break and enter, aggravated assault and assaulting a peace officer.

Cecil Junior Houle, 42, was arrested on July 12.

He jumped out of a window when members of the Manitoba integrated high risk sex offender unit visited an address he near the intersection of Main Street and Jarvis Avenue. When Houle later returned to the same address, he was arrested while in possession of a large hunting knife.

Houle has been charged with two counts of breaching a recognizance and single charges of resisting peace officers and possessing a weapon.

Both men have been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.