Violent, high-risk sex offender missing after release from prison

A convicted sex offender who was released from prison on Jan. 10 is wanted again by police.

The Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU), a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP, said it has issued a Canada-wide warrant for Rainie James Semple, also known as Rene James Everett.

The 45-year-old, who has a lengthy history of violent and sexual offences, was released from Stony Mountain Institution and was expected to live in Winnipeg with strict conditions. However, he has not returned to his residence and his whereabouts are now unknown, the MIHRSOU said.

Although he participated in some treatment programs in the past, Semple is considered at high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or violent manner, police said.

In 2000, he sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint. Seven years later, while in police custody, he threatened to kill the sexual assault victim.

Since then, Semple has been released and re-arrested several times for breaching curfew or conditions of his long-term supervision order.

Anyone with information regarding Semple is asked to contact the MIHRSOU at 204-984-1888.

After hours, contact any RCMP detachment, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, or Crime Stoppers at 786-8477 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.