Women at risk as sex offender released to live in Winnipeg, police say

Cecil Junior Houle participated in some treatment programming while in jail but is still considered high risk to reoffend. (Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit)

A convicted sex offender, considered to be a high risk to reoffend, is being released from jail and is expected to live in Winnipeg, police say.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU), a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP, issued a notification about Cecil Junior Houle on Thursday.

The 43-year-old, who also goes by the names Chubby Houle and Junior Houle, is being released from Headingley Correctional Centre on Thursday after having served a one-year sentence for failing to obey a court order.

He had previously served 15 years for the manslaughter of his common-law wife and for sexual assault causing bodily harm against an 18-year-old woman.

He was released in January 2018 with court-ordered conditions but was re-arrested after breaching them.

Houle participated in some treatment programming while in jail but is still considered a high risk to reoffend, the MIHRSOU said, adding he poses a risk of sexual violence to all people — particularly females.

"This information is provided to enable members of the public to take suitable measures to protect themselves. Any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Houle will not be tolerated," stated the release from the sex offender unit.