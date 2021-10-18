High-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg after release Monday

Police are warning the public that a convicted sex offender considered a high risk to re-offend is being released from prison Monday and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Michael Kyle Langille, 38, is being released from Stony Mountain Institution after serving a sentence for convicted of accessing child pornography and breaching a court order in 2018, says a news release from the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit.

He is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall, about 170 pounds, with short brown hair and a tattoo that says "Loki" on his left thumb.

While incarcerated, Langille participated in some sex offender programming but is still considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner against against women and girls, police say.

He has a lengthy criminal record that also includes convictions for sexual assault, uttering threats, and other child pornography charges.

Langille was convicted of sexual assault in 2004 and again in 2014. He was also previously convicted of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography in 2011.

In addition, he has been convicted numerous times for breaching his probation orders by consuming methamphetamine, using a computer to access the internet, possessing pornographic material, and having contact with a previous victim, among other breaches.

Numerous conditions for release

As conditions for his release, Langille is under a lifetime ban from attending public parks or public swimming areas where children under the age of 16 are present, as well as from daycares, school grounds, playgrounds or community centres where children are present.

He is not allowed to have contact with anyone under 16, unless done so under supervision of a person the court deems appropriate.

He also cannot be employed or volunteer anywhere where anyone under 16 is present, and cannot use a computer for the purpose of contacting anyone under 16.

Police say information about Langille was released to help keep the public safe. Any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated, the news release says.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit is a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP.

You can contact the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit about Langille at 431-489-8056. You may also contact the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP Detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.