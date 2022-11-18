Child sex offender released from prison, expected to live in Winnipeg, police warn

A convicted sex offender considered to be a high risk to reoffend against children, particularly girls, has been released from prison and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Leslie Wayne Oliver Mercredi, 31, has a history of violent and sexual offences, which he committed by threatening victims or plying them with drugs or other methods of luring them, says a news release from the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU), a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and RCMP.

He has a lengthy criminal record, with convictions for sexual assault, sexual interference, assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and numerous breaches of probation orders.

Mercredi's most recent convictions for sexual interference, weapon possession and probation breaches resulted in a total sentence of three years and six months (in addition to more than two years in custody before his trial).

He was released from Stony Mountain Institution on Thursday.

Mercredi, who also goes by the names Leslie Wayne Brightnose or Leslie Mecredi (with a slightly different spelling of the last name), is under a court order until November 2024 that prohibits him from contacting or being in the presence of any person under 16, puts him under curfew between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., requires counselling, and prohibits possession or consumption of drugs or alcohol.

He is also subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition and not allowed to be around anyone under 16 without written authorization from his probation officer.

"This information is provided to enable members of the public to take suitable measures to protect themselves. Any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Mr. Mercredi will not be tolerated," the MIHRSOU release says.

Anyone with information about Mercredi who wishes to speak to a police officer is asked to call the MIHRSOU at 431-489-8056, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, any local RCMP detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers.