Section of Higgins Avenue near Main blocked off after serious collision involving cyclist

Winnipeg police have blocked off a section of Higgins Avenue between Princess Street and Main Street after a serious collision Tuesday afternoon.

A witness told CBC News it appears a cyclist may have been hit at the intersection of King Street and Higgins.

Two bikes, one with a crumpled front wheel, lay on the ground within the police tape, next to a white sheet covering part of the scene.

A shoe lay next to the sheet, and a semi-trailer truck was parked a few metres away, also within the police tape.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.

A semi-trailer truck sits within the police tape, a few metres away from the bikes and sheet. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

CBC will update with more information as it becomes available.

More from CBC News: