Section of Higgins Avenue near Main blocked off after serious collision involving cyclist
Winnipeg police have blocked off a section of Higgins Avenue between Princess Street and Main Street after a serious collision Tuesday afternoon.
A witness told CBC News it appears a cyclist may have been hit at the intersection of King Street and Higgins.
Two bikes, one with a crumpled front wheel, lay on the ground within the police tape, next to a white sheet covering part of the scene.
A shoe lay next to the sheet, and a semi-trailer truck was parked a few metres away, also within the police tape.
Police have asked drivers to avoid the area.
CBC will update with more information as it becomes available.
