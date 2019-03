Video

Here's how Manitoba's Amphibex machines crush over 25 km of river ice every year

Manitoba uses these 20,000 kg machines to break up channels in the frozen river and speed up spring thaw. It's all part of the province's strategy to reduce flooding.

Manitoba uses these 20,000 kg machines to break up channels in the frozen river and speed up spring thaw. It's all part of the province's strategy to reduce flooding.

