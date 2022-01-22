Man in critical condition after 2 cars crash in North Kildonan

A man is in hospital in critical condition after the car he was driving collided with another vehicle in Winnipeg's North Kildonan neighbourhood on Friday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., emergency medical services were called to the area of Henderson Highway and McIvor Avenue for the two-car crash, police said in a news release on Saturday.

The man driving one vehicle was transported to a hospital in critical condition, where he remains at this time.

Meanwhile, a woman who was a passenger in the other vehicle was taken to hospital in stable condition, where she was treated and released.

Two young children who were also passengers in the vehicle were assessed by paramedics at the scene, but didn't need to be taken to hospital.

Members of the Traffic Division are investigating the crash and are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.

