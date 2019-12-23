Operation Red Nose issues plea for more volunteers in Winnipeg as New Year's Eve nears

Just as Rudolph guides Santa's sleigh through the night, a less renowned red-nosed chauffeur will continue its tradition of getting Winnipeggers home safely after a night of holiday cheer — but they need some help.

For the past 25 years, Operation Red Nose has been a free way for people to avoid drinking and driving on New Year's Eve. But Winnipeg coordinator Sharra Hinton said the service needs more volunteer drivers.

"It takes quite a lot of volunteers to get our job done every night," Hinton told CBC Radio's Up to Speed on Monday.

Hinton said it takes a team of three people to get a client home — a designated driver to drive the client's vehicle, an escort driver to drive the client to their destination and a navigator.

The number of volunteers are "a little low" at the moment, Hinton said, adding that the teams have been making between eight and 10 trips per night between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The RCMP released results Monday from the second week of its holiday checkstop program. The force said more than 2,500 vehicles were checked in 121 checkstops located across the province of Manitoba between Dec. 9 and 15. Fifteen people were charged with impaired driving, RCMP said;12 were alcohol-related, two drug-related and one person refused to take a breath test. RCMP said five alcohol or drug-related roadside suspensions were also handed out. Police also laid 184 traffic charges laid and 14 written warnings issued. The highest blood-alcohol level reported was 0.280 — more than three times the legal limit of 0.08. In comparison, RCMP said its offifcers conducted 70 checkstops, checked about 3,530 vehicles and charged 23 people with impaired driving during the second week of last year's program.

For New Year's Eve, there are currently just 45 volunteers signed up, according to Hinton.

Operation Red Nose needs another 105 volunteers, she said.

"New Year's Eve is an extra special night for us, because nobody wants to go home until midnight," Hinton said. "Then at midnight, everyone wants to go home."

By having more drive teams available, Hinton says it will reduce wait times and allows more people to get home more quickly.

"The faster we can get to them, the less likely they are to change their mind or decide to drive home," she said.

In some cases when there are backlogs, people who have booked a ride with Operation Red Nose will call back and inform them that they have made alternative plans," Hinton added.

People can apply to become a volunteer online. Hinton said that a criminal check, however, is required before the application can be approved.

Operation Red Nose teams cannot be booked by party-goers in advance, Hinton said. When Winnipeggers who are ready to call it a night can call 204-947-6673.