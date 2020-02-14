Winnipeg police ask for help finding woman missing for a year

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding a woman who has been missing for a year.

Cynthia Parisian was last seen at the Home Depot, at 845 Leila Avenue, in Winnipeg, on February 17, 2019.

Parisian is described as five-foot, three-inches tall, with a heavy build, and brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are investigating her disappearance and are concerned for her well-being.

Police are asking anyone who knows where she might be to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crimestoppers at 204 786-TIPS (8477).