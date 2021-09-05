Halloween attraction seeking break on capacity limit

A Manitoba Halloween attraction is asking provincial health officials for a break with the rules, arguing small-business fairs and events have been slighted by the newly announced capacity limits.

Tim and Michelle Muys, owners of Heebie Jeebies Halloween mazes, have asked the province to up their capacity limit from 500 to 1,500 attendees, arguing the attraction has stringent rules in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

