Heavy snow, reduced visibility intensifying in parts of southern Manitoba

Snow is falling across southern Manitoba, with visibility already reduced in some areas.

Early this morning, Environment Canada issued an updated heavy snowfall warning for southern Manitoba — including the cities of Winnipeg, Brandon, Winkler, Steinbach and surrounding communities.

A weather advisory statement has also been issued for parts of northwest Ontario, including Kenora.

According to meteorologist Shannon Moodie, Brandon has received about eight centimetres of snow as of 6 a.m., with areas of southwestern Manitoba expected to receive the biggest snowfall accumulations.

An estimated 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is anticipated to fall as heavy snow pushes eastward throughout the day, the weather agency said.

Winds are also expected to blow up to 60 km/h in some areas, creating pockets of reduced visibility from blowing snow.

Most highways in southern Manitoba are already reportedly partially or fully covered in snow.

All of southern Manitoba is under a snowfall warning, with 10 to 20 cm of heavy snow expected to fall by the end of today. (CBC)

Winnipeg is expected to receive approximately 10 cm today.

"We saw the snow start quite heavily really early this morning and it will be coming down quite heavy for this morning, the morning commute and then we'll see it taper off throughout the day," Moodie said.

Snow is intensifying but is expected to taper off in western Manitoba this afternoon, but it will continue falling in the Red River Valley and eastern Manitoba until the evening.

Moodie says another weather system bringing more snow is expected to arrive in Manitoba on Tuesday before a cold snap sets in.

"After that system clears out Tuesday night, temperatures dip and we'll likely see some extreme cold through Manitoba definitely by mid-week and it really looks to stick around for quite a while," she said.

Winnipeg plows ready

As snow continues to fall in Winnipeg, city crews are ready to respond.

The city says snowfall accumulation will be monitored and decisions regarding plowing will be made as the weather system passes, the city said in a news release.

The city wants to remind motorists to drive according to the road conditions and to use extreme caution when driving near heavy equipment.

The annual snow route parking ban is in effect on streets designated as snow routes between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Vehicles parked in violation may receive a ticket and may be towed to the towing company's compound.

Residents are encouraged to check streets for snow route signs and can visit the city's interactive snow route map for more information, or by contacting 311.