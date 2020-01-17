Heavy, blowing snow expected to greet southern Manitobans after Friday's warmup

Some relief from Thursday's bone-chilling temperatures will give way to heavy, blowing snow in areas of southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Thursday, warning of a strong disturbance that's expected to bring highly variable conditions to the southern part of the province, including the Interlake region, from Thursday night through Saturday.

Environment Canada says about 15 cm of snow will begin falling in southeastern Manitoba on Friday afternoon. The snowfall will intensify into the evening before easing off into Saturday.

Overnight on Friday, strong wind gusts from the northwest will turn the falling snow in southern Manitoba into blowing snow. The areas most impacted by reduced visibility will likely be in the southwest and western side of the Red River valley, the forecaster said.

The next day, light snow in the range of one to three centimetres is predicted for southern Manitoba. Winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60 will produce widespread blowing snow, the national agency warned.

Environment Canada is encouraging people to drive carefully as a result.

The blast of snow and wind comes after a Friday with above-seasonal temperatures. The daytime high will reach as warm as -7 C in the Red River valley and southeastern corner of the province.

On Saturday, a daytime high in the low minus teens to -20 C range is forecast for southern Manitoba.