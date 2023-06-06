Seniors looking to beat Manitoba heat wave advised to stay hydrated, seek shelter from sun

Manitoba seniors are being warned to take precautions as most of the province continues to swelter amid an unseasonable stretch of extreme heat and humidity.

Susan Fletcher, the executive director for Pembina Active Living, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for seniors, said it's especially important to keep hydrated and cool during periods of extreme heat because it takes longer for seniors to gauge their temperatures as they get older.

"Their bodies don't adjust as well to high temperatures as we age. Heat stroke can cause confusion and nausea," she said.

High temperatures and humidity arrived in Manitoba near the end of May, earlier than compared to previous years. Environment Canada issued another heat warning Monday afternoon, cautioning people that humidex values reaching 38 are expected for the next three days. The warning includes the city of Winnipeg and most of southern Manitoba, as well as a section of the northern part of the province.

Environment Canada has advised people to stay out of direct sunlight and plan any outdoor activities during cooler times of the day. Fletcher also recommends people take advantage of seniors centres around Manitoba.

"There's people who know about these things. There's [also] fun, there's socializing — and you're not thinking about the heat anymore. That's so important," she said.

Susan Fletcher, the executive director of Pembina Assisted Living, said older adults take longer to gauge their temperatures. She said keeping hydrated is essential in the heat. (Joanne Roberts/CBC)

Birgit Hall, 82, a member with Pembina Active Living, said she loves to spend her time outdoors and isn't letting the heat keep her from doing so. She takes part in walking and cycling programs, and said she's taking precautions to make sure she doesn't get too hot while she's outside.

Hall said she received advice from program leaders, who said to roll up a small scarf and soak it in water before putting it in the freezer.

"Before we go for a walk or a cycle, we put it around our neck and tie it and that keeps our neck cool," she said.

Growing up in Germany after the end of the Second World War, Hall says her family found a creative way to stay cool — by filling the sink with cold water and submerging their arms up to the elbow.

"That was one of the things we did at home without air conditioning when it got too hot," she said with a laugh.

Birgit Hall takes advantage of programs at Pembina Active Living where she's a member. She said program leaders for outdoor activities offer seniors tips on staying cool. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

CBC Manitoba's meteorologist John Sauder said he expects the end of the week will also mark the end of the heat warning, making way for a "bit of relief" on the weekend with a morning low of 13 C and an afternoon high of 24 C forecast for Saturday.

But the heat is expected to return, with a high of 31 C forecast for Monday, Sauder said.