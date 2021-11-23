Calendar showing few weekend commitments no reflection on work ethic: Manitoba premier

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson denies any suggestion she took weekends off during her stint as health minister, after being forced by the Opposition to defend her commitment to the job.

The NDP levelled the charge Thursday when they presented her work calendar, which was empty most weekends, as proof she wasn't focused on her ministerial responsibilities on Saturdays and Sundays.

But Stefanson, who was health minister from January until August of last year, said the calendar isn't an accurate reflection of the time she was spending at the job as the COVID-19 pandemic strained the health-care system.

"Every single hour of every single day, they know we get texts from people, we get phone calls from people. Those don't always show up in our calendar," Stefanson said during question period at the legislature, in response to the NDP's allegation.

"I am absolutely devoted to the people of this province to ensure they have a better place to live."

Stefanson stepped down from cabinet last August to run for the leadership of the governing Progressive Conservative party, a position she won last October.

Her work calendar, which covered the first half of 2021, showed an array of scheduled meetings, including some evenings, but most weekends showed no appointments. It was obtained by NDP through a freedom of information request.

Pandemic demands constant work: NDP

The Official Opposition said Stefanson, as health minister, should have been working around the clock during some rough stretches of the pandemic.

Before Stefanson went on medical leave in May, Manitoba began transferring patients out of province because its hospitals ran out of room.

"Manitobans don't take the weekends off during the crisis, and we shouldn't expect our leaders to as well," NDP MLA Nahanni Fontaine said.

Other Progressive Conservative MLAs rallied to Stefanson's defence.

Mental Health Minister Sarah Guillemard took aim at Fontaine, saying it is "deplorable" for a "self-proclaimed feminist to attack a working mother who has achieved the highest level of office in this province."

Heather Stefanson, then Manitoba's health minister, looks on as then premier Brian Pallister speaks to media following a tour of the COVID-19 vaccination supersite in Brandon on Jan. 13, 2021. (Tim Smith/Pool/The Canadian Press)

House Leader Kelvin Goertzen added he's had differences with health ministers from different political parties but he's never disparaged their work ethic.

"It is among the hardest jobs in this legislature. This premier, this former health minister, took that job on, and like every other health minister, brought home countless briefing books day and night."

After question period, Fontaine stressed government ministers have staff who keep meticulous calendars. She argued it isn't acceptable for Stefanson to claim she was working weekends, when her schedule doesn't indicate that.

"I find it hard to believe that given the infrastructure that ministers have in respect of their staffing and the requirements that they they have as ministers, that that wouldn't be recorded," she said.

As an Opposition MLA, Fontaine said she sometimes answers emails and calls at midnight — which, she said, should be in Stefanson's calendar, if she was doing the same.

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont dismissed the NDP's arguments, saying he works evenings and weekends himself, but doesn't always put it in his calendar.

With a health-care system in crisis and a war in Ukraine, the NDP "relying on a freedom of information request that may or may not show anything — it's really pathetic," he said.