Stefanson shuffles top jobs in 'refresh' of Tory government in run-up to Manitoba election

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson needs her third chief of staff in less than 15 months.

The government announced on Thursday the departure of Philip Houde, a veteran Tory staffer who took over the senior position in June of last year, and Don Leitch, her clerk of the executive council.

They are leaving Stefanson's senior ranks as she strives to win over Manitobans before a provincial election slated for the fall. Opinion polls consistently show the Progressive Conservatives behind the NDP.

Thursday's news release framed the departure of Houde and Leitch as a "refresh" of the Manitoba government's administration to "better address the current priority concerns of Manitobans."

Lietch will remain employed with the government to assist in the transition of Kathryn Gerrard, who will assume the role of clerk of the executive council. She previously served as deputy minister of economic development, investment and trade, and as deputy minister of families.

Houde answered the call: premier

No replacement for Houde has been announced.

Stefanson thanked Houde for returning to the chief of staff role. He spent nearly three years in the position under former Premier Brian Pallister.

"I am thankful that Philip once again answered the call to provide calm and steady leadership in executive council," Stefanson said in a statement. "I wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Houde first worked for the Progressive Conservatives in 1992.

Since then, he has worked directly with or for the last seven party leaders and four PC premiers, he said.

Philip Houde spent about eight months in the role of Premier Heather Stefanson's chief of staff. (engagemb.ca)

Houde did not directly answer if it was his decision to leave, but wrote in a statement that, "I think after almost 31 years of this off and on, in government and opposition, that that's enough.

"I really thank the premier for the opportunity and I wish her the very best in government and in the upcoming election. A PC government will always be a better choice for Manitobans than the NDP."

The NDP criticized Stefanson last year for rehiring Houde, who recently collected a severance payment after leaving a job in the same government. The PCs had once denounced the NDP for the same practice of rehiring a former chief of staff who got severance from them.

Stefanson's office said on Thursday that Houde would not receive a severance this time around.

Leitch was hired as clerk of the executive council once Stefanson became PC leader.

He had a range of executive experience in the public and private sectors, including a stint as Manitoba's clerk of the executive council and the premier's deputy minister for more than 11 years.

"I extend my deepest appreciation to Don for his experienced guidance during my first year as premier," Stefanson said in a news release.

His replacement, Gerrard, has held a number of government positions.

"Kathryn brings a wealth of executive experience to our team having led important departments, initiatives and organizations including our mental health, homeless and addictions file," Stefanson said in the release. "She is also an innovator and a whole-of-government strategist, and I look forward to the leadership she will provide in quickly advancing our agenda of renewal, especially in health care."

One political analyst says the shakeup seems to be an attempt to boost Tory fortunes after two years of low poll numbers.

Paul Thomas, a professor emeritus of political studies at the University of Manitoba, says the premier has mentioned communications as a challenge for her government.

Stefanson's office is seeing other changes as well.

Senior advisor running for election

Her senior strategic advisor, Jordan Sisson, took a leave of absence on Thursday to pursue the Progressive Conservative nomination in Brandon West. The seat is held by cabinet minister Reg Helwer, who will not seek re-election.

My name is Jordan Sisson and I'm seeking the <a href="https://twitter.com/PC_Manitoba?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PC_Manitoba</a> nomination for Brandon West. I'm a local entrepreneur and community champion. <br>I’ve spent a lot of time listening to people from Brandon and hearing their concerns. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbpoli</a> 1/2 <a href="https://t.co/rwkLkjWCpy">pic.twitter.com/rwkLkjWCpy</a> —@JordanSissonMB

Sisson was the premier's first chief of staff, until Houde's arrival in June 2022.

Before assuming senior roles, Sisson worked as a constituency assistant and the PC party's director of regional cabinet operations in Brandon, his campaign website said.

As well, Grant Jackson, a special advisor to the premier's office, took a leave of absence himself earlier this month to pursue the PC nomination in another Brandon-area riding, Spruce Woods.